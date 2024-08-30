Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Down to $105.66

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.66, but opened at $102.51. Southern Copper shares last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 73,500 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

