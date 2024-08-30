SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 352,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,441,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

