Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Stratasys Stock Down 9.9 %

Stratasys stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $482.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $9,301,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 193,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,968,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 918,703 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.1% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 150,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

