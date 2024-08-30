SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.77 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $152.13 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 277,733,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,177,514 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

