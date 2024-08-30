Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Purchases C$14,621.01 in Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Clarke Alan Wallace bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,621.01.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$7.24.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

