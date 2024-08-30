Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Purchases C$14,621.01 in Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Clarke Alan Wallace bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,621.01.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$7.24.
About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee
