Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

