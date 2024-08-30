Taiko (TAIKO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $493.91 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Taiko has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $493.91 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,369,408 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.68390033 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $11,255,880.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

