Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,811,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,979 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.