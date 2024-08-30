TD Cowen Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to Hold

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

KSS stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 348.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,583,000. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,413,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

