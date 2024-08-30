Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

