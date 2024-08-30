Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

NYSE VSCO opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

