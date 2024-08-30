Telsey Advisory Group Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $115.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.03 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $208,083,276 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

