Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Terex alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after buying an additional 78,362 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.