The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMG

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.