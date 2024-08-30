The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
United Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ULIHF opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. United Laboratories International has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.09.
United Laboratories International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Laboratories International
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
Receive News & Ratings for United Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.