The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in August

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get United Laboratories International alerts:

United Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ULIHF opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. United Laboratories International has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.09.

United Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Bulk Medicine, Intermediate Products, and Finished Products. The company offers oral antibiotics, antimicrobials for injection, anti-cold products, cough medicines, ophthalmic drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-hepatitis B drugs, diabetes drugs, skin drugs for external use, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, amoxicillin products, nervous system drugs, vitamins, veterinary drugs, and vacant gelatin capsules.

Receive News & Ratings for United Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.