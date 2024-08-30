The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Reduced by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after buying an additional 1,175,628 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,828,000 after buying an additional 1,010,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,046,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,586,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

WMB opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.