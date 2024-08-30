Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.74 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $380.72 million and $3.74 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00039342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,664,242,894 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

