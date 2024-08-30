Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $0.00-0.50 EPS.

Shares of TITN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $324.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

