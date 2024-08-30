Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in August

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance

Shares of Tokyo Tatemono stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Tokyo Tatemono has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

About Tokyo Tatemono

Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.

