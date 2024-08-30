Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in August

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance
Shares of Tokyo Tatemono stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Tokyo Tatemono has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $16.71.
