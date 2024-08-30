TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $10,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

