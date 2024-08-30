Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Toto Stock Up 1.3 %

Toto stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Toto has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

