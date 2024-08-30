Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Up 53.1% in August

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of TVPKF stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

