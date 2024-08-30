Truist Financial Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $105.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.47.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.47 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,335,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

