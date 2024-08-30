Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

UBER opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

