Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $450.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $500.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.30.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $367.58 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

