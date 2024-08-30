Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $22.60-23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 22.600-23.500 EPS.

Shares of ULTA opened at $367.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.26.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

