UMA Market Cap Achieves $179.27 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00003638 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $179.27 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,764,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,362,179 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

