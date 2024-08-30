Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,003.0 days.

Unicaja Banco Stock Performance

UNJCF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Unicaja Banco has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

Unicaja Banco Company Profile

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

