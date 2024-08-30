Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $164.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.