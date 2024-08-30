Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.