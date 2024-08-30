Verasity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.51 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $25.84 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Get Verasity alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.