VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VCVOF opened at $6.16 on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.