Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 31st total of 359,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $16.48.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $89.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.
