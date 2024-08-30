Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the July 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Volkswagen Price Performance
VWAPY stock opened at 10.59 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 10.06 and a 52 week high of 13.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.14.
Volkswagen Company Profile
