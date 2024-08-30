Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the July 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

VWAPY stock opened at 10.59 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 10.06 and a 52 week high of 13.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.14.

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.