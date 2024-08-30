Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) to Issue GBX 1.60 Dividend

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

LON WHR opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.15) on Friday. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.90 ($1.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.13. The firm has a market cap of £369.20 million, a P/E ratio of -318.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

