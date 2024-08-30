Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,779 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,449,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.51 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

