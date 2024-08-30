Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 505 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.20. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

