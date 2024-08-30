Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 8,622 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

WBD stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

