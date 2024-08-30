Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 887 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Toast were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 418,352 shares of company stock worth $10,526,982. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

