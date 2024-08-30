Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,741 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Relx by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

