Whittier Trust Co. Buys 284 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICLR opened at $320.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.67 and its 200 day moving average is $318.26. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $347.72.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICLR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.56.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

