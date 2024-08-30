Whittier Trust Co. Buys 452 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 238,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $47.61 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

