Whittier Trust Co. Buys 817 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

