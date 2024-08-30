Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,774,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 305,327 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,287.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 420,972 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $53.15 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1929 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

