Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

MAA stock opened at $161.10 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $162.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.55 and a 200 day moving average of $136.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.66.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

