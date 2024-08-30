Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $174.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.