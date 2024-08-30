Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,776 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in HP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

