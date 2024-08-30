Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

