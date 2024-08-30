Whittier Trust Co. Has $101,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after buying an additional 61,166 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

