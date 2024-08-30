Whittier Trust Co. Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $112.97.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.